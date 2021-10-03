Avoid Fumbles With This Ball Security Drill
No matter how fast or talented you are on the football field, you can’t afford to fumble the ball. That’s why ball security drills are critical. Multiple elements are involved in ball security. You need a strong and fatigue-resistant upper body to keep a firm grip on the ball when massive defensive opponents paw at you. The most important muscles are in your fingers, hands, forearms, lower biceps, chest, shoulders and core.www.americanfootballinternational.com
Comments / 0