Boys Golf Wheaton Academy 2A Regional 09.29.21

The Vandalia boys golf team repeated as 1A Regional Champions as a team and senior Chase Laack repeated as Individual Regional Champion at Wednesday’s Alton Marquette 1A Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. The Vandals won the team title with a score of 320, beating 2nd place Alton Marquette (337) by 17 strokes and 3rd place team Father McGivney (345) by 25 strokes. As the top three teams in the regional, Vandalia, Alton Marquette and Father McGivney will advance their whole team to the McLeansboro (Hamilton County) Sectional on Monday at Green Hills Golf Course in Mt. Vernon. Individually, Chase Laack finished at an even par 72 on the day to take the top individual honors for the regional while fellow senior Vandal Dylan Halford tied for 2nd with a 4 over par 76. Senior Jacob Schaal finished with a 13 over 85 to come in at 9th, sophomore Conner McCall shot a 15 over 87 to come in tied for 12th and sophomore Jonah Beesley shot a 16 over 88 to finish tied for 14th. Pairings for Monday’s Sectional could be released as early as Thursday.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO