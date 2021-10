England manager Gareth Southgate has reiterated his belief that getting vaccinated is the best way out of the coronavirus pandemic.Three Lions players have been keeping their cards close to their chest on Covid-19 vaccines following a report some of Southgate’s squad were refusing to get the jab.Tammy Abraham confirmed earlier this week that he is vaccinated, but former Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori chose not to divulge, saying it was a “personal issue”.There is fresh scrutiny about vaccination rates within football, with The Sun claiming at the weekend that at least five members of the England squad were refusing to be...

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO