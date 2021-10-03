CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Union Bank and Trust

Omaha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Bank & Trust Hires Al-Rashid, Bertsch, and Sutera Rod Al-Rashid Bob Bertsch John Sutera Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcomed Rod Al-Rashid, Bob Bertsch, and John Sutera as Senior Wealth Advisors to their Omaha Wealth Management team. Each of them are focused predominantly on cultivating and maintaining holistic financial relationships with high-net-worth individuals and families, primarily within the Omaha area. "It's exciting to add not one or two, but three talented, experienced wealth management experts to our growing Omaha team. We look forward to serving more families and businesses and helping them achieve their financial goals," said Tom Weinandt, Union Bank's Omaha president. Al-Rashid graduated with Honors with a BS degree in Accounting, Finance, Banking & Financial Markets from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. He holds designations as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Certified Trust & Financial Advisor (CTFA) and comes to UBT following a 27-year career at Wells Fargo. Al-Rashid is currently a board member of the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation as well as a member of the Omaha Estate Planning Council, CFA Society of Nebraska, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and the Association of Investment Management and Research (AIMR). Bertsch earned his Finance degree from the University of Iowa and his Juris Doctor degree from Creighton's School of Law. He joins UBT after a 29-year career at Wells Fargo, where he most recently was the Managing Director of the Wells Fargo Private Bank in Omaha. Bertsch currently serves on the Goodwill Omaha Board of Directors. Sutera earned his BS in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He has an extensive wealth management background, having worked within the financial services industry for the past 30 years, the last 14 of which were spent at Wells Fargo. Sutera has been very active with many charitable organizations and is presently an Executive Board Member for Skutt Catholic High School. Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska's NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $5.9 billion and trust assets of $44.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
State
Kansas State
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Fritz Pollard Alliance responds to Jon Gruden’s comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The leader of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a watchdog group that champions diversity in the NFL, says Jon Gruden’s 2011 remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith is indicative of the racism at many levels of professional sports. Rod Graves, the Alliance’s executive director, also hinted...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Bank And Trust#Omaha Wealth Management#Union Bank#Accounting Finance#Ctfa#Ubt#Wells Fargo#Cfa Society Of Nebraska#Aicpa#Aimr#The University Of Iowa#Creighton#School Of Law#Bs#Business Administration
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy