'SNL' just introduced a new Joe Biden and the reaction is mixed: 'That was the worst'

By Ethan Alter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Biden, who dis? That's what Saturday Night Live fans were asking on Twitter when the late-night comedy institution introduced yet another new actor as President Joe Biden. As you might recall, Jason Sudeikis played the current POTUS back in his Veep days, but then he went off to merry old England and became Ted Lasso. After a three-episode 2019 run by Woody Harrelson and a one-shot performance by John Mulaney, Jim Carrey picked up the baton during the 2020 presidential election, ironically resigning from office just after Biden clinched the presidency. Enter cast member Alex Moffat, who seemed poised to become a four-term SNL president.

Comments / 8

James Ashe
7d ago

a ventriloquist would be a more accurate impersonation of this so called president.

