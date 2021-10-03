Rocky Mountain College withstands furious comeback attempt by No. 20 Montana Western

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College media release) Montana Western started off the scoring with a field goal in the first. Rocky came out strong in the second outscoring the Bulldogs 31 to seven. Western changed momentum again out of half outscoring the Battlin' Bears 21 to three in the third. Rocky finished the end of the third and the fourth by scoring 10 unanswered to win the game 41 to 31. Rocky takes sole possession of the top spot in the Frontier Conference with the win.