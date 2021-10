Image Comics has announced that “Saga,” Brian K. Vaughan’s and Fiona Staples’ best-selling comic series, will return to shelves with a new issue on Jan. 26. The double-length “Saga” issue will be the 55th in the series and will include 44 pages of story. “Saga” follows a girl named Hazel and her family as they embark on adventures. The new entry will mark the beginning of the second half of “Saga,” promising its most “epic chapter yet.” “Other than my own family, collaborating with Fiona Staples on ‘Saga’ is the most important thing in my life, so I can’t thank readers and...

COMICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO