Note: To receive disclosures like this in your inbox the moment they’re published, you can subscribe to our WordPress Security Mailing List. On August 9, 2021, the Wordfence Threat Intelligence team attempted to initiate the responsible disclosure process for a vulnerability that we discovered in Access Demo Importer, a WordPress plugin installed on over 20,000 sites. This flaw made it possible for authenticated attackers with just subscriber level access to upload arbitrary files that could be used to achieve remote code execution. On sites with open registration, an anonymous user could easily register and exploit this vulnerability.

