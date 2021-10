Last Tuesday the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care personnel went into effect without the massive worker exodus some had feared. Indeed, the day before, Gov. Kathy Hochul had announced an executive order allowing the state to call in medically trained National Guard members to fill in for all the hospital workers expected to walk off the job after weeks of grumbling that such a mandate was a violation of rights so grievous that the only remedy was to leave one's post over it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO