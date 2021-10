Twitter likes experimenting with features to a small group of users before deciding whether or not to roll it out to beta testing and eventually to the stable version. Not all make the cut but the past year or so we’ve seen a lot of new features come to the platform as well. A new thing that they’re testing out now is a warning label for conversations that can get too heated or intense. This way users will be able to decide for themselves whether or not to join the fray.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO