Vassar’s Palmer Gallery to Host Exhibition of Digital Art Created by College Web Designer Chris Silverman. POUGHKEEPSIE – An exhibition of works by Vassar Senior Web Designer Chris Silverman will be on display at the College’s Palmer Gallery from September 30 to October 15. Images in the show, Till the Bridge You Will Need Be Formed, were created in Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop using customized brushes. The exhibition, beginning with a reception from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. on September 30, is open to the public. The Palmer Gallery is located in the College Center in Vassar’s Main Building.

VISUAL ART ・ 10 DAYS AGO