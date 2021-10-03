Sobule and Speace to perform at Avalon in Easton

EASTON — Jill Sobule and Amy Speace will perform at the Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion in Easton on Saturday, Oct. 9. Doors open 7:30 p.m. and the show starts 8 p.m. Sobule has released a dozen of albums spanning three decades of recording, tackling such topics as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, reproduction, the French Resistance, adolescent malaise, LGBTQ issues, and the Christian Right, to name a few — with her trademark wit and aplomb.