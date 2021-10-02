CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Tetracast - Episode 222: Tokyo Game Show Break Down

By RPG Site Staff
rpgsite.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the latest edition of the Tetracast, RPG Site's regular, seemingly weekly podcast!. To open things up this week, James has imported The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki, the most recent entry in the long-lived Trails series of JRPGs. Since it likely won't see an English localization for several years, James and Josh have decided to jump into the Japanese version and discuss their spoiler-free impressions of the game. Adam meanwhile takes a look at Brazilian indie Unsighted, while Chao discusses his disappointment with Mary Skelter Finale.

www.rpgsite.net

Comments / 0

Related
noobfeed.com

ANVIL Tokyo Game Show 2021 Trailer Confirms New Demo Available Now

Anvil: Vault Breakers is an upcoming action roguelike shooter that provides an addicting loop of high-energy shooting and deadly boss fights. With a new TGS trailer showing off fresh gameplay and confirming a new demo. The demo is now live on Steam and players can try the game right now....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Game Show#Rpg Site#Kuro#Japanese#Brazilian#Unsighted#Atelier Sophie 2#Rss#Google Podcasts#Spotify Feed#Kiseki Import
IGN

Tokyo Game Show 2021: Full Schedule, How to Watch, and What to Expect

Tokyo Game Show 2021, much like E3 and Gamescom before it, is an all-digital event that will look to celebrate video games with such companies as Xbox, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Capcom, Konami, miHoYo, Bandai Namco, and much more. This Tokyo Game Show 2021 watch guide will provide you with everything...
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Square Enix Releases Full Tokyo Game Show Presentation Schedule

The Tokyo Games Show is happening this weekend, and Square Enix has released its full presentation schedule for the virtual event. Things will kick off on Friday, October 1st at 7pm JST, which is 6am Eastern and 3am Pacific with Square Enix Presents TGS 2021. This introductory session looks to be an overview of what the company has in store for us in its development pipeline. While there doesn’t seem to be anything up for Final Fantasy XIV, we’re sure that more will come from the MMO side as we get closer to the Endwalker expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Square Enix outlines its plans for Tokyo Game Show 2021

The 2021 Tokyo Game Show is only a few days away, and Square Enix is detailing what games will be making an appearance over its three-day plans. On the docket for Friday, Oct. 1 is the opening presentation, with a TGS special featuring Forspoken at 10 p.m. JST (or 9 a.m. EST).
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Tokyo Game Show VR: How To Attend On Oculus Quest And PC

Tokyo Game Show VR opens its doors later today. Well, open its virtual doors – this is the first time ever a portion of this year’s show will be in VR. Yes, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TGS is hosting the first-ever TGS VR, with companies like Konami, Capcom, Square Enix and more showing off traditional games at virtual booths. VR developers like MyDearest and Survios will also be in attendance. You’ll be able to head to a show floor to find 3D models of your favorite characters, watch new trailers and purchase merchandise. Wondering how to attend? Check out our full guide below for more info!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Pokemon
NewsBreak
RPG
uploadvr.com

First Look At Tokyo Game Show VR Booths Including Capcom, Sega, More

We’ve got our first look at some of the virtual booths at Tokyo Game Show VR, which opens tonight, including Capcom, Sega and more. The free event opens its doors at 5pm PT/8pm ET today (or September 30 at 1am BST/9am JST for Europe and Japan). The social experience has some of the biggest names in gaming onboard as well as a mix of VR developers too, and the official website now has the first images of some of the booths. Want to know how to attend? Check out our full guide to getting in. For now, though, let’s take a look at some of these booths.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin to Receive Special Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show

It's time to face Chaos. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be receiving a dedicated broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show. A new Final Fantasy spinoff was revealed during Square Enix's presentation at E3 2021. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is set to be a new interpretation of the original Final Fantasy game, released back in 1987 for the NES. This modern rework will be taking most of its cues from the more recent Final Fantasy games, with combat set to take place in real-time.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2021 Indie Round-Up

Lapin is an adorable platformer about five abandoned rabbits searching for a new home. You’ll explore a city park alongside your friends while preserving memories of your journey by filling a scrapbook. With a lovely 2D art direction and pleasant soundtrack, Lapin seems impossible not to gush over. The game comes courtesy of Seoul developer Studio Doodal and launches May 31 on Xbox and Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise Comes to Steam in January - Tokyo Game Show 2021

Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Rise for PC (via Steam) will be released on January 12, 2022. Announced during Tokyo Game Show 2021, the Steam version of the game boasts a number of updates to the original Switch version: 4K resolution support, high-res textures, uncapped framerates, optimised keyboard and mouse controls, voice chat, and ultrawide 21:9 display support.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

Influencers But No Fans As Tokyo Game Show Goes Semi-virtual

The Tokyo Game Show welcomed back influencers and media as it opened Thursday, but fans were only allowed virtual access to the top games confab. The exhibition showcases Japanese video games and was regularly thronged by more than 250,000 people a year pre-pandemic, but last year it was held entirely online.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Capcom's Monster Hunter Showcase: Everything Announced - Tokyo Game Show 2021

Capcom knows you love to hunt monsters so the company brought almost nothing but Monster Hunter news to Tokyo Game Show 2021. In a video presentation, series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Monster Hunter Rise director Yasunori Ichinose outlined a few upcoming additions coming to the game, and then offered a glimpse behind the scenes of the four-year development process.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dungeon Encounters: Hands-On Preview - Tokyo Game Show 2021

Dungeon Encounters is directed by Hiroyuki Ito, involved in the creation of titles including Final Fantasy IV, V, XII, and Tactics. I started sweating a little bit as I began playing because not only is he well known for his work designing battle systems, but I was told that it was first and foremost about its systems, so naturally, I prepared myself to have to take a lot on board. Some of you may also be interested to know that Cattle Call, known for the Metal Max series and The Legend of Legacy, handled its development.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Gets March Release Date - Tokyo Game Show 2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – the action-focused Final Fantasy 1 spin-off – will be released on March 18, 2022. Announced during Tokyo Game Show 2021, the new release date was released as part of a new story trailer (below) that seemingly confirmed that the game's main character, Jack is related in some way to Final Fantasy 1's anatagonist, Garland.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Tokyo Game Show 2021: What to See and How to See it

The four days Tokyo Game Show 2021 (TGS) has begun today and for the first time ever you can attend virtually! If you’ve ever wanted to attend the annual event but never managed to make it to Japan then now’s the ideal time, as you can step into a fully digital event, for free, in virtual reality (VR). VRFocus has spent a bit of time wandering the halls to see what’s what, giving you the rundown on this definitive slice of Japanese gaming culture.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

King of Fighters 15 Tokyo Game Show Trailers Spotlight Isla and K’

There’s plenty to look forward to in the next installment of SNK’s long running King of Fighters series, and we have new trailers available today. The new King of Fighters 15 Tokyo Game Show trailers are here, and they spotlight two fighters joining the playable roster in Isla and K’!
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Triangle Strategy Tokyo Game Show 2021 Gameplay; Nintendo Announces Demo Feedback Changes

Square Enix have revealed a new trailer for Triangle Strategy at Tokyo Game Show 2021, along with how demo feedback has changed it. As previously reported, the game uses the “HD 2D” graphical style seen in Octopath Traveller. As three nations went to war over salt and iron; the decade old truce threatens to be broken by intrigue, and all-out war arising again. Players must make difficult choices, which will declare their convictions; morality, liberty, or utility. This affects the story and who will join you.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy