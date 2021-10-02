Tetracast - Episode 222: Tokyo Game Show Break Down
Welcome to the latest edition of the Tetracast, RPG Site's regular, seemingly weekly podcast!. To open things up this week, James has imported The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki, the most recent entry in the long-lived Trails series of JRPGs. Since it likely won't see an English localization for several years, James and Josh have decided to jump into the Japanese version and discuss their spoiler-free impressions of the game. Adam meanwhile takes a look at Brazilian indie Unsighted, while Chao discusses his disappointment with Mary Skelter Finale.www.rpgsite.net
