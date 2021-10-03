Michael Penix left early. Tiawan Mullen never started. Injuries piling up for IU football.
Michael Penix laid on the field, surrounded by trainers. It’s a sight that’s become all too familiar in the IU quarterback’s career. Penix has had three season-ending injuries and picked up smaller knocks along the way. And as his offense struggled mightily in a 24-0 loss to Penn State on Saturday night, there he was again, hurt, having to come out of the game with an injury to his throwing shoulder, confirmed postgame by coach Tom Allen.www.heraldtimesonline.com
Comments / 0