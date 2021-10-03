CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Michael Penix left early. Tiawan Mullen never started. Injuries piling up for IU football.

Herald Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Penix laid on the field, surrounded by trainers. It’s a sight that’s become all too familiar in the IU quarterback’s career. Penix has had three season-ending injuries and picked up smaller knocks along the way. And as his offense struggled mightily in a 24-0 loss to Penn State on Saturday night, there he was again, hurt, having to come out of the game with an injury to his throwing shoulder, confirmed postgame by coach Tom Allen.

www.heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Record

Ranking Penn State's 8 most heartbreaking games before meeting Michael Penix again

Saturday's yearly affair between Penn State and the Indiana Hoosiers is being labeled as a redemption game. It all seems good fodder for fans and media members. Yet, there also must be some truth in it, at least this time: How can the Nittany Lions not still feel what it was like to lose the opening game of the 2020 season in overtime ... on Michael Penix's stunning elevation to the end zone?
COLLEGE SPORTS
thedailyhoosier.com

Michael Penix, Jr. leaves Penn State game with injury

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr.’s long history with injuries continued on Saturday evening at University Park, Pa. Penix was tackled as he scrambled to his left and he fell hard on his left shoulder. He was attended to on the field and went directly to the locker room and did not return in IU’s 24-0 loss to Penn State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
HoosiersNow

My Two Cents: A Night of Redemption for Michael Penix, Ty Fryfogle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Sure, they are teammates, but they are also the best of friends. For Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., his love and admiration for wide receiver Ty Fryfogle "goes way beyond football.''. They've know each other since January of 2018, when Penix arrived mid-year after graduating from...
NFL
Herald Times

3 reasons IU beat Western Kentucky: Good Michael Penix, strong Stephen Carr, a close call

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – IU escaped a tricky road game at Western Kentucky with a 33-31 win Saturday night to even its record at 2-2. Here are three reasons why:. After three weeks of frustration and mistakes, Michael Penix looked like his old self in the first half Saturday at Western Kentucky. The redshirt junior left-hander completed 21-of-33 first-half passes for 218 yards, and might have had more but for a handful of noticeable drops.
KENTUCKY STATE
Oskaloosa Herald

IU’s Mullen gearing to cover speedy Dotson

BLOOMINGTON – According to Indiana coaches, junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen showed signs of returning to his All-American form Saturday against Western Kentucky. Now comes a bigger challenge for Mullen — shutting down one of the top receivers in the Big Ten. Mullen’s ability to contain big-play Penn State receiver Jahan...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Penn State#American Football#Acl#All American#Indystar
roarlionsroar.com

Player to Watch: Indiana All-American Cornerback Tiawan Mullen

The Penn State passing game has made up for some warts in the running game through four games in 2021. Penn State has been led by senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson who has 362 yards on 27 receptions so far this season along with 4 touchdowns. On Saturday, Indiana comes to Happy Valley with a defense that features two preseason All-Americans in linebacker Micah McFadden and cornerback Tiawan Mullen. It will be Mullen, however, that gets the unenviable task of trying to slow down Dotson and company.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicmedia.org

Separated throwing shoulder sidelines IU quarterback Penix

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix is listed as week-to-week after separating the AC joint in his throwing shoulder during Saturday’s 24-0 loss to No. 4 Penn State. Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Monday that Penix will not need surgery on his left shoulder, and that he has already begun the rehabilitation process.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Allen provides update on injured Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr.

It sounds like Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. avoided a worst-case scenario injury. Hoosiers coach Tom Allen announced Penix Jr. has an AC separation in his throwing shoulder and will be week-to-week. That’s certainly promising news for the Indiana offense. Penix Jr. suffered the injury in the 3rd quarter of...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Hoosiers lose QB Michael Penix Jr. indefinitely with shoulder injury

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had his first three seasons end early because of injuries. The Hoosiers remain hopeful Penix won’t make it four in a row. Coach Tom Allen said Monday that the redshirt junior suffered a separated throwing shoulder during Saturday’s loss at Penn State. He is out indefinitely and is being listed as week to week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix out indefinitely

When it comes to injuries, one would be hard-pressed to find someone in college football with worse luck than Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix’s first three seasons ended early due to injuries, and now the redshirt junior is sidelined once again with a shoulder injury. Penix separated his shoulder...
INDIANA STATE
Herald Times

Michael Penix injury 'week to week;' IU football has 'absolute confidence' in Jack Tuttle.

IU quarterback Michael Penix has an AC separation in his left shoulder and is "week to week," coach Tom Allen announced Monday during a Zoom call with reporters. Indiana's immediate plan is to rehabilitate the injury without surgery, which would likely extend Penix's absence. Allen said surgery can't be completely ruled out just because of "unknowns" in recovery, but IU is confident it won't be necessary.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football evaluates offense after quarterback Penix’s injury

Indiana football’s offense has seen better days. After posting its first shutout loss since the 2000 season against Penn State on Saturday, Indiana ranks 12th in the Big Ten for total offense with 1,718 yards and 11th in points scored with 119. Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is week-to-week with...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy