Michael Penix left early. Tiawan Mullen never started. Injuries piling up for IU football.

The Penn State passing game has made up for some warts in the running game through four games in 2021. Penn State has been led by senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson who has 362 yards on 27 receptions so far this season along with 4 touchdowns. On Saturday, Indiana comes to Happy Valley with a defense that features two preseason All-Americans in linebacker Micah McFadden and cornerback Tiawan Mullen. It will be Mullen, however, that gets the unenviable task of trying to slow down Dotson and company.

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO