CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Inspired by the London Marathon? Yes, you probably can run one too – here’s how

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vqyux_0cFYU8zd00
You can do it too (Paul Harding/PA) (PA Archive)

Thousands of runners – from pros and seasoned athletes, to charity fundraisers and newbies ticking the event off their bucket list – are taking to the streets of the capital on October 3 for the London Marathon after the event was rearranged several times during the pandemic.

A marathon is a huge achievement, but for most people in reasonable health, it’s not impossible. In fact, ticking off that dream of crossing the 26.2 mile finish line may be more achievable than you imagine.

“I do think most people could run a marathon if they train for it,” says Allie Kieffer, a NURVV ambassador (nurvv.com/en-gb) and marathon running legend. “No matter how many marathons I do, watching a marathon is always inspiring. Most of us, even when training for a marathon, don’t run 26 miles until the big day, so it always excites me to see so many people conquering that feat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdlMJ_0cFYU8zd00
(Steven Paston/PA) (PA Archive)

“Anyone can run a marathon if they put in the training and give themselves enough time to prepare,” agrees Steve Paterson, people development and product trainer at Runners Need (Runnersneed.com).

So, if you don’t consider yourself much of a runner, how exactly do you transform yourself in a marathoner?

Allow yourself the right amount of time

It’s important to be realistic; you don’t want to sign up for a marathon next month if you’ve never run 5k, but it won’t take years for you to go from the couch to wearing that marathon medal either.

How long you need to train for depends on your exercise history and current fitness levels, explains Paterson. “But the important advice is to give yourself plenty of time and don’t rush your training, as you risk suffering injury, which could set you back weeks.”

Most runners need between 12 and 20 weeks to train, but anyone with a lower fitness level will need longer, he says. “If the longest you’re able to currently run for is eight to 12 miles, you’ll need around 18 to 20 weeks to prepare.

TODO: define component type factbox

“For those who cannot run eight miles, it would be best to look at carrying out marathon training in four to five months, setting themselves the goal of working up to a half marathon distance first.

“A complete beginner would be looking at needing to build up their running for at least six months or more.”

Build it up slowly

It’s all about getting your body used to an increased level of activity. For complete beginners, for the first week, Paterson advises simply going for a couple of brisk 30-minute walks, “to put you in the training mindset”.

“Then swap walks for jogs and gradually build up the time and distance you are running,” he says. Try the Couch to 5k app to build confidence.

Don’t get disheartened

Everyone starts marathon training with a differing level of fitness and running experience, and anyone who’s ever completed 26.2 miles will tell you that the lead up to it is never ‘perfect’ – even for the most seasoned of runners. You’ll enjoy some runs more than others, feel strong and fit one day, and unmotivated the next, sometimes you might wonder why you’re doing it at all. It’s all part of the journey.

“It is important to acknowledge your starting point and understand that if you’ve never run before, that you’re not going to be able to run miles and miles straight away,” says Paterson. “Understand that this is completely normal and that you shouldn’t be disheartened.”

Increase your mileage at a safe rate

Most injuries are a result of increasing the training load too quickly. “A person’s longest run shouldn’t be increased by more than 10% per week – very small increments if you’re doing 3-5km max,” Paterson says.

“This is the single most important factor for a new runner, as it’s easy to get carried away.”

His advice is to split training into four week blocks and gradually build up runs for three weeks, before doing slightly less on the fourth week to “allow your body a break, as it gets used to the training”.

Sign up to shorter races too

Getting race day practice – whether it’s during a 5k, 10k, or half marathon race – will be invaluable experience, both in terms of the practicalities on the day and how you pace and hydrate.

Kieffer says: “I’m a huge advocate of racing within a marathon training block [where you do the same type or intensity of training for a set number of weeks at a time]. It’s a way to track progress, have fun, put less pressure on one race, and do some speed work.”

Incorporate speed training

While, for the most part, runs can be at a pace which would be comfortable enough to hold a conversation, incorporating some short speed sessions can do wonders for running fitness.

“Speed training is essential for becoming a faster and stronger runner,” says Paterson. His advice is to make one weekly session a faster one, including some tempo intervals.

“This type of training improves your muscle function and also makes you a more economic runner in terms of oxygen consumption,” he says.

Taper your training towards the end

It might seem strange but three to four weeks before a marathon, you want to have reached the peak of your training (rather than just before race day). It’s usually recommended for your longest run to be 20 miles, not 26, and after that, to immediately taper the volume of your weekly training mileage.

“This is so important in ensuring your body is well rested before your marathon, to get you into peak performance for the race. You want to cut down your mileage by 20-30% each week. You also want to make sure you’re not doing any lower body weight training or cross training activities which may tire the legs.”

The week leading up to the race may only include a couple of easy runs.

Paterson adds: “It’s really important to rest up, stay hydrated and look at fuelling your body with more carbs a couple of days before.”

Comments / 0

Related
womensrunning.co.uk

The London Marathon is this Sunday and we can’t wait to see the Brits run – here’s why…

We are so excited about the London Marathon this weekend, and a big part of that is because of the ridiculous levels of talent from our British runners. Yes, we love that the crowds will be back (albeit slightly slimmed down), and we can’t wait to see thousands of runners taking on the race of a lifetime. But what we also can’t wait for is the elite race – seeing those superhumans race that remarkable distance in some remarkable times. We spoke to three of the top British marathoners – Charlotte Purdue, Natasha Cockram and Samantha Harrison – to find out how excited they were about the race on Sunday.
SPORTS
Wicked Local

Norwell resident to run London Marathon for Herren Project

Benchmark Strategies Senior Vice President Joseph Rull will run the London Marathon, this Sunday, Oct. 3. Rull is running to raise money for the Herren Project. “The Herren Project has been there to support addiction recovery services. They are an incredible team that help addicts and families support, recover, and overcome. I am grateful for the opportunity to run the streets of London #TogetherWeRun,” he explained.
NORWELL, MA
Telegraph

London Marathon tracker 2021: How to follow your friends' and family's running progress

The London Marathon returns this weekend, with one of the world's biggest distance-running events taking place on its traditional course in October for the first time. The epic 26-mile undertaking brings together people of all ages and abilities on one route. Thanks to advances in technology it's now much easier to track the progress of your friends and family than it was when the Marathon started back in 1981.
WORLD
RunnersWorld

The Scummy Mummies, Helen and Ellie, are running the London Marathon

Comedians Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson are best known as the co-hosts of the Scummy Mummies podcast, on which they discuss a range of issues affecting modern parents. But on Sunday they’ll be swapping the microphone for the London Marathon. RW caught up with them to talk training, misconceptions and why anyone can become a runner…
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Half Marathon#Race#Exercise#Nurvv
BBC

How the London Marathon achieves sustainability

From bags made of sugar cane to electric lead vehicles, how the London Marathon achieves sustainability. Watch the London Marathon live on BBC Two from 08:00 and BBC One from 10:00 with uninterrupted coverage and extra streams on the Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
WORLD
Climbing

Alex Honnold and Margo Hayes are Vegetarians You Can Be, Too. Here’s How.

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Margo hayes does it. Venus Williams does it. Alex Honnold does it. There are Netflix documentaries telling you to do it. Yes, we’re talking about becoming a vegetarian or a vegan! People go veggie for health, ethical, religious, or environmental reasons. Shaina Savoy, a Las Vegas–based vegan climber and nutrition student, says, “I have always been an animal lover, and I was repelled by meat growing up.” When she gave up animal products 10 years ago, she noticed health benefits: “My digestion improved immensely, my skin and menstrual health improved, and I felt mentally sharp and motivated. I have so much energy for climbing and other activities now.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
GreenMatters

October Is National Vegetarian Month — Here’s How You Can Celebrate

October happens to be National Vegetarian Month, which means it's boogie time for plant-based foodies. Whether you choose to whip up a meatless feast, go out on the town for some next level veg eats, or if you want to watch a documentary on the pitfalls of the meat industry is entirely up to you. That said, here are a few awesome ways to celebrate National Vegetarian Month over these next few weeks.
RECIPES
The Independent

As the travel red list is mostly scrapped, why booking a holiday can boost your mental health

With 47 countries set to be removed from England’s red list, it almost feels like the world is opening up again.From October 11, travellers returning from countries including South Africa, Mexico and Thailand won’t have to spend £2,285 to stay 11 nights in hotel quarantine.Vaccines will also be recognised for a further 37 countries – including Brazil, India and Turkey – meaning if you’re double jabbed, you’ll be exempt from quarantine, the pre-departure test and the day-eight post-arrival test on your return to England.UPDATE: From Monday (11th Oct) 📅 I’ll be cutting 47 destinations from our red list –...
TRAVEL
thefocus.news

Which celebrities are running in the London Marathon 2021?

The London Marathon 2021 takes place this weekend, with up to 40,000 runners expected to participate. The world-famous event always features famous faces from the world of sport, entertainment and music, but which celebrities are running in the London Marathon 2021?. The London Marathon returns on Sunday. The most famous...
NFL
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy