The shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) are up 0.4% at $387.51 this afternoon, staging a recent bounce off the 140-day moving average and $370 region – the latter of which has served as a floor for GS since mid-July. With a 92% year-over-year lead under its belt, there’s reason to believe GS could climb even higher this month, based on historically favorable seasonality.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO