Roughriders come up short in Game 1 of three-game set with Stampeders

The Desboro Royals have gone post-to-post in the Grey Bruce Ladies Fastball League. After finishing regular-season play atop the table, the Royals topped the Tara Ladies 7-6 to win the championship Tuesday night in Allenford. Maddy Moore was three-for-three at the dish, with a trio of doubles, Robyn Cottrell tripled and doubled, Patti Scarrow contributed a double and single, and Jess McGregor added a pair of singles. Moore tossed all seven innings, allowing five hits, with four walks and eight strikeouts. Tara’s Christie Goudy threw six innings, with LeeAnne Cochrane coming in for relief. Tara plated three runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to take the lead, but The Royals rallied to take back the lead in their half of the sixth. Tara’s big hitters were Court Cahoon, Michelle McNabb and Heidi McLeod, all with doubles.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO