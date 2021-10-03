Desperate Stampeders hang on to defeat Roughriders, stay in playoff fight

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans are now 6-0 after a 31-13 win over Rutgers on Saturday, and Mel Tucker has the Spartans off to the program’s best start since 2015. The Spartans still have a number of ranked Big Ten teams left on their schedule, but some of the biggest games — namely, against No. 9 Michigan and No. 4 Penn State — will be played at home in East Lansing. And when Michigan State plays at home, it provides quite a home-field advantage, according to former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Brady Quinn.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO