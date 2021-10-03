Desperate Stampeders hang on to defeat Roughriders, stay in playoff fight
The Calgary Stampeders came out hot. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Offensively, the Stamps cooled down, but an exceptional defensive performance and a solid special teams showing meant the Stamps managed to narrowly survive and breathe new life into their season with a 23-17 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday evening at McMahon Stadium.www.wiartonecho.com
