My preseason Super Bowl pick suffered its first loss of the season, both teams who played in last year's Super Bowl had to grind out wins and the Monday night game featured two of this season’s most intriguing new contenders. All of this threatened to throw this week’s power rankings into chaos. You may think that these results are chaotic. But I tried to stay true to how I feel about each team’s long-term success in the 2021 season, based on the information we have gathered so far.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO