Lady Braves sweep Raton in volleyball

By James Barron jbarron@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened: The Lady Braves showed how good they can be in the opening District 2-3A game Saturday against the Lady Tigers in Raton, which set the tone for a 25-9, 25-17, 27-25 sweep. SFIS head coach Brian Gurule said his team served the ball very well and was balanced in the hitting attack.

