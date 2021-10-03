Lady Braves sweep Raton in volleyball

Mattie Wells serves the ball for the Lady Elks. Starmount fell to Elkin, 3-0. Olivia Ray looks to pass the ball for Starmount. After a shortened 2020 season, and an unusual offseason things are finally getting back to normal for local volleyball players. If one thing is for sure this 2021 volleyball season, it is that the Elkin Lady Elks have come to play. Throughout their first 13 games of the season, the Lady Elks have only lost one match. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Elks hosted their Battle of the Bridge opponents the Lady Rams of Starmount. Elkin came out dominating in the first set and they never looked back. The home team took a 3-0 (25-16, 25-7, 25-) conference win over Starmount to remain undefeated in the Northwest 1A.

ELKIN, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO