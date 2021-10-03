CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama football got physical against Ole Miss, but is joyless murderball back for good? | Hurt

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone came into the Alabama football game against Ole Miss on Saturday expecting to see 2020. Instead, they got 2012. Alabama looked like its old self in a 42-21 win over the Rebels. That’s its old old self, not its new old self that would harken back to the DeVonta Smith/Ruggs/Waddle/Jeudy/Najee days. Brian Robinson Jr. carried 36 times, most on tough, physical runs. Robinson noted that he had not carried the ball so often even in his days at Hillcrest High School. That was not quite a Derrick Henry workload under the Saban/Kiffin regime at UA, but it’s hard to beat the King.

