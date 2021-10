If you are looking for the 2021 RPG list, click here. Here we list the upcoming RPGs we expect to see in 2022. This listing will often be updated throughout the year. Now - we know - defining what exactly is an 'RPG' is can be a little tricky. While some of the games below may not best be labeled as an 'RPG', we wanted to include games that have evident role-playing elements. We allow for a little bit of wiggle room.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO