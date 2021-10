POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - Sophomore Delana Bonci scored the game's only goal less than a minute into the fourth quarter and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) field hockey team kept No. 16 Vassar College off the board to win the Liberty League opener for both teams. The Engineers improve to 2-5 overall, while the Brewers drop to 7-2. RPI drew a penalty corner early in the fourth, and the ball was inserted to Briana Duba at the top of the circle. She took the first shot, but it was deflected into the air by a Vassar defender. Bonci pulled a crafty move right in front of the net and tapped the ball mid-air and right over the stick of goaltender Sarah Dumaresq's stick.

