Reserve Rogers sparks Ohio past Akron 34-17

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Backup quarterback Armani Rogers ran for 83 yards and two scores and his presence helped jumpstart Ohio in the second half en route to a 34-17 win over Akron on Saturday.

De’Montre Tuggle piled up 201 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored a touchdown as the Bobcats (1-4, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) broke a 17-all tie at the end of three quarters with 17 unanswered points in the final stanza.

After Stephen Johnson’s 26-yard field goal to start the fourth, Rogers ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a game clinching 22-yard touchdown run with 6:12 remaining.

Tuggle capped the scoring with a 26-yard touchdown run ending an eight play, 59-yard drive with 1:16 left.

Ohio outgained Akron (1-4, 0-1) 458-293 in total offense.

DJ Irons threw for two scores for the Zips.

