Bo Nix made his way around the south end zone of Tiger Stadium and enjoyed a moment of relative calm. LSU’s rabid fanbase, subdued late Saturday night, had already trickled out of Death Valley. All that remained was an exuberant contingent of Auburn fans who made the trek from the Plains. They stayed for a while and celebrated after Nix kneeled out the final seconds of Auburn’s thrilling 24-19 win, 20 years of misery evaporating into the thick Louisiana air.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO