Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market. Bitcoin (BTC) price has been on a solid rally with a very technically built bull run. Buyers stepped in each time on crucial technical levels this week, making it a textbook example of how to trade a rally. Bulls are not done yet as there is still some fuel in the tank, and with global markets acting as additional motivation, the next target will be $60,000.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO