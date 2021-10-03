John Legend talks album, tour and Blake Shelton before BOK Center debut

John Legend, whose songwriting skills have earned him an Oscar and Emmys, has a way with words. He posted these words about his newest album. “I’m under no illusion that music can save the world or solve the world’s problems, but I’ve always turned to music to help me through tough times and I know many of you have done the same,” said an excerpt of an Instagram post. “That’s why I couldn’t wait to release this album to the world.”