Tuesday afternoon’s bonanza of Champions League play rolls on as Spanish League powerhouse Real Madrid takes on FC Sheriff Tiraspol out of the Moldovan National Division. Madrid is on a roll this season, currently in the top spot in La Liga with a record of 5-2-0. Karim Benzema is a dominant force on offense once again, leading the club in scoring while Vinícius Júnior and Marco Asensio make big contributions as well. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO