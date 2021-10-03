CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Review: A short story collection that can carry a tune

 7 days ago

“The Great Filling Station Holdup: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Jimmy Buffett”. You can’t get more Florida than the songs of Jimmy Buffett. And this tidy collection of 16 short stories showcases Buffett’s songs, often varying from the source material, from authors such as Don Bruns, Jeff Hess, Leigh Lundin, Rick Ollerman, Neil Plakcy, Elaine Viets, M.E. Browning, and more, most of whom call the Sunshine State home.

Book Review: Fretted and Moaning

Musician, composer, photographer, guitarist and now author Andy Summers has written short stories ever since he became a member of The Police, and they prove to be as smart, witty and unexpected as his music and photography. Containing 45 short tales, Fretted and Moaning reveals a cast of characters drawn from the world of music, chief among them guitarists. Every tale has at its heart music or a guitar and a person whose inner qualities are revealed in uncanny, funny and unexpected ways.
BOOKS | REVIEWS: Reeling

After reading a Sarah Stonich novel, I want to go fishing. I want to sit in a boat at dawn and plop a surface Rapala between fallen logs and reel it in across calm water. In her latest novel, "Reeling" — the second in a planned trilogy — Stonich dips into that meditative state, reeling the reader in with a beautiful tale of love and grief.
Book review: Beautiful story of canine companionship

"The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People, Lost and Found" If you’re a dog lover and want to treat yourself to a beautifully written story that will make your whole self smile, read this memoir by Rick Bragg, known for “All Over but the Shoutin’,” “Ava’s Man “ and many other books that weave a magic spell on you.
Book review: ‘Unraveling > Reweaving’

“Ed’s and my life began to unravel in the fall of 2019.” With those opening words, Claire Blatchford of Shelburne Falls pulls the reader quickly and forcefully into “Unraveling > Reweaving,” a memoir published by Lorian Press that recounts the final few months of her husband Ed’s life. Ed Blatchford...
The Next Cocktail Book Collecting Obsession

People have been writing about drinks as long as they’ve been enjoying them. And with the rebirth of the cocktail during the last 20 years, prices for vintage drinks books have risen dramatically and bargains are much harder to find. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars,...
Addis prepares to publish book of stories

Keith Addis loves children. He loves to see them smiling and laughing, clapping and singing, and being happy and carefree. He likes to tell them weird and wacky but highly imaginative stories that only adults who are still childlike in spirit could create. The children really enjoy Addis’ stories, according...
The Midnight Library Book Review

As a voracious reader, I’ll take a book recommendation from just about anywhere; I’m always looking for new titles to add to the stack of books on my nightstand (currently there are 11, but that’s a story for another day). I have been scrolling on BookTok for a while now, and after seeing one too many reviews of The Midnight Library ($13, originally $26) by Matt Haig, I knew I needed to pick up a copy.
Tune-in to “Songs and Stories”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Develop your child’s love for music and education from an early age. In this interview Bill sat down with Mary Anderson, Co-Founder of My Music Starts Here, and Host and Co-Producer of “Songs & Stories” who shared more about the television program, “Songs and Stories”. For more information, give them a call at 804-241-8203. Also, visit their website, Facebook and Instagram pages.
Angela Engel of The Collective Book Studio: “No one is perfect”

No one is perfect, and as a founder, your mistakes and obstacles are on full display. This means that you’ll have the opportunity to grapple with these issues head on, and work through difficult circumstances that you never imagined you’d be able to. Taking ownership and reclaiming revenue is empowering and impactful on your spirit, and importantly, this confidence will be infused into the rest of your daily life and spirit. Moreover, acquiring wealth is actually necessary. Women need to own themselves and their finances, and then we gain the opportunity to give back to our communities and the causes that impact us the most — women’s health, maternal health, education, etc. When we have wealth, we get to vote with our wallets, and truly make change.
Reorganizing my book collection

Last month, I was out of state for a while, and anytime I travel, I like to find used bookstores to visit. One day, I happened upon what appeared to be a lovely used bookstore on the main street of a town I won’t name here. Naturally, I was happy to have stumbled upon the store, so I entered, but my happiness was short-lived. The store was so packed with piles of books and boxes full of books and stacks upon stacks of books that I couldn’t get but a few feet into the store before my way was entirely blocked by books.
Long Story Short: Bound by Books

We don’t all run in the same circles. I think that’s what really drew me to the group, in the beginning, when I was desperate to find an escape outside of my young-child-filled home. I needed adult women to talk to about things other than potty training, and I liked books. It seemed simple enough.
View: A short story called 'The Plan'

As his heavy limp hand flopped onto the cheap plastic digital alarm clock, George’s mind slipped from a world of infinite possibilities to one of limited realty. The annoying drone was finally silenced. The red luminary numbers glowed 8:30 as the early-morning light began to fill his bedroom. He lay languishing in the moment of bliss, just after waking but prior to full consciousness. And then it struck him, “today is the day!" “I’ll get them all!" he thought to himself. Today was the day that the plan would be executed.
Book review: 'Travels with George'

“Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick. Viking. 374 pp. $30. Review provided by The Washington Post. Soon after his inauguration as America’s first president in 1789, George Washington announced his decision to visit every state in the union. At the time, the term “United States” was a plural noun, and the recently ratified Constitution was, as one pundit put it, “a roof without walls.” Washington’s goal was to make himself the face of the new national government throughout a countryside where “We the People of the United States” was more a rhetorical hope than a political reality.
What makes a book collectible?

For many of us, books are a source of great pleasure. Hunting down a first edition or signed copy of your favourite novel and being able to hold it in your hands and admire it whenever you want is a particular joy. Certain rare books can also be worth a tidy sum, so it’s understandable that you might want to turn your collector’s passion into an alternative investment.
Book review: 'The Book of Magic' is a spellbinding finale

“Some stories begin at the beginning and others begin at the end, but all the best stories begin in a library.”. “The Book of Magic” is definitely one of the best books I’ve read in some time. Libraries, books and librarians are vital elements of the spellbinding finale to Alice Hoffman’s “Practical Magic” series. Libraries have always been a special place for me.
BOOK REVIEW: ‘Tiger in the Sea’

With worldwide attention focused on Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger’s heroic safe landing of US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River on January 15, 2009, after it had lost power in both engines after they were struck by a flock of birds shortly after take-off from LaGuardia Airport, the account in “Tiger in the Sea” is even more dramatic. In this case, it involves John Murray, a 44-year-old pilot, and the heroic rescuing of his damaged passenger aircraft with far less technologically sophisticated landing systems and greater personal bravery by everyone on board the perilous flight over the frigid and stormy Atlantic Ocean, which took place on September 23, 1962.
ExZeus: The Complete Collection Review

ExZeus is actually a fairly old game, going for well over a decade and finding itself on numerous platforms; Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 2, and even an arcade cabinet to its name. It also saw a sequel in ExZeus 2 several years later. Developer HyperDevBox Japan now brings both games together for Xbox as ExZeus: The Complete Collection.
