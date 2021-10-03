Book Review: A short story collection that can carry a tune
“The Great Filling Station Holdup: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Jimmy Buffett”. You can’t get more Florida than the songs of Jimmy Buffett. And this tidy collection of 16 short stories showcases Buffett’s songs, often varying from the source material, from authors such as Don Bruns, Jeff Hess, Leigh Lundin, Rick Ollerman, Neil Plakcy, Elaine Viets, M.E. Browning, and more, most of whom call the Sunshine State home.www.thedailynewsonline.com
Comments / 0