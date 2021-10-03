CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFC South news roundup: Panthers trade for CB, Brady faces Pats

By Deen Worley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Go7Z2_0cFYJi1h00

The fourth week of the NFL’s 2021 season will be an exciting one for the NFC South. While the Falcons look to become 2-2 with a win over Washington, the Bucs will travel to New England in perhaps the biggest game of the decade. The Saints will play at home for the first time since Hurricane Ida, and the Panthers will face off against their toughest opponent looking to remain undefeated on the year.

Here’s our NFC South news roundup heading into Week 4.

Panthers trade for CJ Henderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sj492_0cFYJi1h00
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Taken seven spots ahead of A.J. Terrell in the 2020 NFL draft, the Falcons find the former first-rounder in their division. Henderson, who some projected to become the top corner selected in 2020, was traded to Carolina from Jacksonville in exchange for TE Dan Arnold and a third-round selection.

“Very excited to have him come be a Carolina Panther. Went through the process last year of getting ready for the draft evaluating him. He’s someone we seriously considered at our pick. I think he has tremendous upside. And excited to get him here and help this team.”

Of the top cornerbacks taken, A.J. Terrell continues to show the Falcons made the right choice in what has been a rather disappointing corner back class.

Read the full story from Panthers Wire here.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule enjoys being over looked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6DC8_0cFYJi1h00
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Panthers are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFC South. The first time, in a long time, they are the sole leaders of the division after three weeks. However, while their record says undefeated, the opponents they played to get there haven’t put up much of a fight. Although, that’s not something they can control. You can only play who you play. The Panthers have the third-largest victory margin thus far at +13 points.

“I appreciate it and love it. I would much prefer that than people saying we’re good,” said Rhule.

The Panthers have beaten the Jets, Saints, and Texans to cruise to 3-0. They face off against Dallas in Week 4.

Read the full story from Panthers Wire here.

Tom Brady returns to New England to break passing record

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjGil_0cFYJi1h00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In what is guaranteed to be the biggest Sunday Night Football game of all-time, Tom Brady will, for the first time, suit up at Gillette stadium in an opposing uniform and take on his former team. In the midst of the drama, Brady is just under 70 yards shy of becoming the NFL’s all-time passing leader, ahead of Drew Brees. The decision to play this game in Week 4 seems awfully calculated by this manner.

“I’d be all for Brady just launching the first play of the game, just go ahead and get it out of the way. You said he needs, what? Sixty-eight yards? Let’s have New England kick it in the end zone, start at the 25 and have him launch one to Mike Evans and let’s just be done with it.” – Drew Brees on Brady breaking his record.

Tom Brady isn’t the only former Patriot on the Bucs sideline as Rob Gronkowski will also be making his return. However, Gronk won’t be suiting up.

Read the full story from Bucs Wire here.

Richard Sherman joins Bucs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTpK9_0cFYJi1h00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs have been dealt a poor hand in their defensive secondary with numerous injuries. The signing of Richard Sherman should provide immediate relief on defense. Sherman says his standard level of play is just higher than others, so many should expect him to live up to those expectations.

“The same thing I usually bring – I think I bring a level of leadership and accountability. I think I bring a high level of play. I think sometimes from the outside looking in people think, he’s this old and that changes the way you play, but it really doesn’t. My standard of play is just higher. The standards that people hold me to are just higher. I’m not allowed to have bad games. I’m not allowed to give up catches without getting killed. I think the accountability part, I’ll bring that, and hopefully I’ll earn the respect of my teammates.”

Read the full story on Bucs Wire here.

Succession plan in order for Saints owner Gayle Benson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OyPo_0cFYJi1h00
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Gayle Benson, the 74-year-old owner of the New Orleans Saints, has no heirs and will look to sell the team once she passes. However, even under new ownership, the Saints are contractually bound to the city of New Orleans. Benson and her late-husband have been known to make charitable donations throughout the city of New Orleans and expects the proceeds from the purchase to be distributed to charities throughout the city.

Read the full story from NOLA.com here.

Terron Armstead out "several weeks" with elbow injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjYM9_0cFYJi1h00
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Terron Armstead was injured when his elbow collided with a Patriots defender. While initial reports didn’t suggest the injury would be season ending, Armstead will still have to sit out for weeks. Never once has Armstead played a full 16-game season, and 2021 will not be the first. His 15-game appearance in 2009 is the most regular season games ever featured in.

Read the full story from Saints Wire here.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Drew Brees
Fox News

Julian Edelman sends message to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick in wholesome video before big matchup

Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a wholesome video of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Edelman’s video showed the days when Belichick was first taking over as the Patriots’ head coach and the team subsequently drafting Tom Brady with the No. 199 pick in 2000. The video has Natalie Merchant’s "Kind and Generous" playing over Belichick and Brady complimenting each other.
NFL
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfc South#Carolina Panther#American Football#Cb#Bucs#Cj Henderson#Panthers Wire#Texans
CBS Boston

Joe Montana Says Tom Brady Can Play To Age 60, Because Nobody Is Allowed To Hit Him

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Joe Montana was considered the GOAT for a long time, after his playing career ended at the age of 38. He’s since been passed many times over by the ageless Tom Brady, who won a Super Bowl at age 43 and has continued his success this year at age 44. Brady’s always said he plans to play until his mid-40s, though he recently pondered playing until age 50. Montana took it even further, saying Brady can probably play until he’s 60, given how many quarterback hits have been outlawed by the NFL. “Yeah, they don’t even touch...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons DB coach Jeff Hoke says that the team continues to improve in the defensive backfield and specifically mentioned rookie S Richie Grant. “The thing they’ve done is that they’ve kept working and they’ve kept getting better every week,” Hoke said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s why it’s so much fun to work with this group because they take a great approach to how they go (after it) every day whether if it’s in the meetings or on the practice field. You can see improvement from day to day, week to week with the group. That’s really encouraging.”
NFL
FanSided

Matt Ryan backs Falcons’ decision to pass on young QB

The Atlanta Falcons passed up the opportunity to draft Matt Ryan’s successor, and the veteran quarterback is on board with the organization’s plans. This spring, after the Falcons traded All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, conventional wisdom suggested Atlanta would follow the Green Bay Packers’, San Francisco 49ers’ and New York Giants’ playbooks from recent years and take a quarterback to eventually replace 36-year-old Matt Ryan.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Richard Sherman, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady confirmed that he plans on playing past 2022 and may continue his career for another year or two. “Beyond that, I don’t know,” Brady said, via Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal. “Maybe it’s another year after that; maybe it’s two. I’ll have to see where I’m at with my family. That’s probably the overriding factor — what I’m missing out on.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Ultimate chess match on tap as Brady faces Pats for 1st time

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady may be an opponent when the Buccaneers visit the Patriots. But he still has plenty of friends in the New England locker room who have never taken an NFL field and looked across at Brady wearing another team’s jersey, let alone had the chance to tackle him. While many Patriots have played against former teammates in the past they acknowledge this time is different. Especially playing opposite a player who knows them so well. It makes the margin for error minute, though the Patriots say they don’t expect to completely reinvent themselves this week.
NFL
Arkansas Online

Pats await showdown with Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady's legacy is forever steeped in each of the six Super Bowl championship banners he had a part in hanging above New England's Gillette Stadium. Yet, he might as well be playing in front of a mirror when he returns to face the Patriots. Everything will...
NFL
NBC Sports

Roundup of Tom Brady-related signs from Pats fans at Gillette Stadium

Sports fans across New England are getting ready for Tom Brady's long-awaited return to Gillette Stadium to play the Patriots on Sunday night, and many of them brought signs to the game. This Week 4 matchup represents Brady's first time playing in Foxboro since he left the Patriots to sign...
NFL
FanSided

Saints: Panthers could become a threat in NFC South

Winning the NFC South just became a *tad* more difficult. Following the Stephon Gilmore trade to the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints might be staring down the barrel of a third-place finish this season. In a surprising move, the Patriots announced they planned to release Gilmore on Wednesday after...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy