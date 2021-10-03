NFC South news roundup: Panthers trade for CB, Brady faces Pats

The fourth week of the NFL’s 2021 season will be an exciting one for the NFC South. While the Falcons look to become 2-2 with a win over Washington, the Bucs will travel to New England in perhaps the biggest game of the decade. The Saints will play at home for the first time since Hurricane Ida, and the Panthers will face off against their toughest opponent looking to remain undefeated on the year.

Here’s our NFC South news roundup heading into Week 4.

Panthers trade for CJ Henderson

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Taken seven spots ahead of A.J. Terrell in the 2020 NFL draft, the Falcons find the former first-rounder in their division. Henderson, who some projected to become the top corner selected in 2020, was traded to Carolina from Jacksonville in exchange for TE Dan Arnold and a third-round selection.

“Very excited to have him come be a Carolina Panther. Went through the process last year of getting ready for the draft evaluating him. He’s someone we seriously considered at our pick. I think he has tremendous upside. And excited to get him here and help this team.”

Of the top cornerbacks taken, A.J. Terrell continues to show the Falcons made the right choice in what has been a rather disappointing corner back class.

Read the full story from Panthers Wire here.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule enjoys being over looked

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Panthers are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFC South. The first time, in a long time, they are the sole leaders of the division after three weeks. However, while their record says undefeated, the opponents they played to get there haven’t put up much of a fight. Although, that’s not something they can control. You can only play who you play. The Panthers have the third-largest victory margin thus far at +13 points.

The Panthers have beaten the Jets, Saints, and Texans to cruise to 3-0. They face off against Dallas in Week 4.

Read the full story from Panthers Wire here.

Tom Brady returns to New England to break passing record

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In what is guaranteed to be the biggest Sunday Night Football game of all-time, Tom Brady will, for the first time, suit up at Gillette stadium in an opposing uniform and take on his former team. In the midst of the drama, Brady is just under 70 yards shy of becoming the NFL’s all-time passing leader, ahead of Drew Brees. The decision to play this game in Week 4 seems awfully calculated by this manner.

Tom Brady isn’t the only former Patriot on the Bucs sideline as Rob Gronkowski will also be making his return. However, Gronk won’t be suiting up.

Read the full story from Bucs Wire here.

Richard Sherman joins Bucs

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs have been dealt a poor hand in their defensive secondary with numerous injuries. The signing of Richard Sherman should provide immediate relief on defense. Sherman says his standard level of play is just higher than others, so many should expect him to live up to those expectations.

“The same thing I usually bring – I think I bring a level of leadership and accountability. I think I bring a high level of play. I think sometimes from the outside looking in people think, he’s this old and that changes the way you play, but it really doesn’t. My standard of play is just higher. The standards that people hold me to are just higher. I’m not allowed to have bad games. I’m not allowed to give up catches without getting killed. I think the accountability part, I’ll bring that, and hopefully I’ll earn the respect of my teammates.”

Read the full story on Bucs Wire here.

Succession plan in order for Saints owner Gayle Benson

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Gayle Benson, the 74-year-old owner of the New Orleans Saints, has no heirs and will look to sell the team once she passes. However, even under new ownership, the Saints are contractually bound to the city of New Orleans. Benson and her late-husband have been known to make charitable donations throughout the city of New Orleans and expects the proceeds from the purchase to be distributed to charities throughout the city.

Read the full story from NOLA.com here.

Terron Armstead out "several weeks" with elbow injury

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Terron Armstead was injured when his elbow collided with a Patriots defender. While initial reports didn’t suggest the injury would be season ending, Armstead will still have to sit out for weeks. Never once has Armstead played a full 16-game season, and 2021 will not be the first. His 15-game appearance in 2009 is the most regular season games ever featured in.

Read the full story from Saints Wire here.