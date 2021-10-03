Mesa Police Officers Shoot Bank Robber Reaching For A Gun

A suspected bank robber, Stephen Phil Franco, is dead after he appeared to pull his gun on Mesa Police Department officers. According to the Tempe Police Department, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Mesa Police Department detectives tracked the 37-year-old Franco to an apartment complex at 202 E. Baseline Rd., Tempe. Franco was being sought in connection with the bank robbery that occurred on Monday, September 27 at the Desert Financial Credit Union, located at 1262 North Stapley Dr. in Mesa.