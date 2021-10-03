Sinema’s Sin: Sunday’s Comic

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.

