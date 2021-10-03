CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sinema’s Sin: Sunday’s Comic

By RPApproved Mad Comix
arizonadailyindependent.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREAD MORE — ‘Inexcusable’: Kyrsten Sinema Accuses House Democrats Of Holding Infrastructure Bill Hostage >>>

arizonadailyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
WashingtonExaminer

The end of 'team player' Bernie Sanders?

Democrats praised Sen. Bernie Sanders last year as a “team player” for his efforts to help his former primary rival Joe Biden win the presidency. But in recent days, the Vermont socialist has become increasingly caustic in criticism of his centrist Democratic colleagues in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
WLFI.com

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to have a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missoulian

Opinion: Sinema could learn from Montana’s’ Hatfield

Watching Arizona’s freshman Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema trying to figure out how to vote on President Biden’s budget plan reconciliation bill reminds me of a Montana situation almost 44 years ago with freshman Senator Paul Hatfield. In both cases there was an important upcoming vote in which every vote counted. Both Hatfield and Sinema had let themselves become essentially the final necessary vote, breaking a political rule to never let yourself be the final vote because of the disproportionate blame that could be laid at your doorstep.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democratic#House#Democrats#Republicans#Senate
MSNBC

Kyrsten Sinema is not a serious politician — she’s an indecisive marketer

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, is not a serious politician — she is a marketer. And an indecisive one at that. Sinema is one of the largest impediments to Democrats hoping to enact President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, and she is roiling members of her party because she reportedly hasn’t offered any helpful feedback on what it would take for her to say yes on two critical spending bills.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A golden opportunity for a Republican senator

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC4 Columbus

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted and uncharted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy