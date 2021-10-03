Ghostly Productions hosts 'Jason' autograph session

Halloween was in the air Saturday as people lined up to meet one of the most iconic of all the Halloween-themed movie characters of all time — in the flesh.

Ghostly Productions, a Halloween-themed company located at 203 W. 4th St. in Owensboro, celebrated the official start to the scary season with its “Kickoff to Halloween.” While the event featured a variety of food and craft vendors, the highlight of the event was an autograph signing for C.J. Graham, who portrayed Jason Voorhees in “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.”

Graham said before his autograph session Saturday that it is an honor to be able to meet and interact with the fans of the Friday the 13th movie franchise in Owensboro.

“Not realizing 35 years ago, you do a part, which nobody wanted because you are in a hockey mask and today we are still talking about it,” Graham said.

Graham said that while most people might not recognize him on the street, the image of Jason is instantly recognizable the world over.

“There are 1.4 billion people in India, you take a picture of Tom Cruise, they will all recognize Tom Cruise, you take a picture of C.J. Graham and they will shrug their shoulders, you show them a picture of Jason in the hockey mask and they will go Jason Voorhees,” he said.

Ghostly Productions owner Payton Ford said Saturday that this is the second time Graham has done an autograph signing at his store in downtown Owensboro.

Ford said “Kickoff to Halloween” was being done on a larger scale this year than last year, which was Ghostly Productions’ first year in business.

“For the grand opening last year we brought C.J. out and he just did an autograph session and it was kind of how we celebrated opening up,” Ford said. “This year, we added the full costume photo ops to make it new and fun.”

“Who doesn’t want to see Jason look like he jumped off the movie screen?” he said.

Fans started lining up before the autograph session began at 11 a.m.

“We are absolute horror buffs,” Krista Richards said. Richards and her son, Lucas, decided to brave the weather for a chance at an autograph.

“Jason is on our list of probably the top three or four that are the best, that we really like,” she said while waiting in line to meet Graham. “We are really excited to be here and to meet ‘Jason.’ ”

Jed Estes brought his wife, Christina, and son, Ryker, along with a poster and Blu-ray DVD for Graham to sign. Estes said he has enjoyed the Friday the 13th movie franchise since it first hit movie theaters back in the 1980s.

“Well the part six in particular, it is the comedy,” he said. “It doesn’t take itself as seriously as the other films.”

Ghostly Productions will gradually begin to extend its store hours now that its busy season is now in full swing.

For more information about Ghostly Productions, visit https://ghostlyproductions.org.