Danos Cigar Lounge 'a fun business,' Lambert says

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqo88_0cFYGMcm00

There’s a little bit of Cuba on Kentucky 54.

Danos Cigar Lounge — which opened last month behind Papa Grande Mexican Restaurant in the Avenue 54 shopping center — is named for Andrew Danos Fernandez, the Cuba-born grandfather of Steve Lambert, the center’s owner.

Fernandez lost his family in the Spanish-American War, Lambert said, and was adopted by an American named Knight.

He then became Andrew Knight, but his Cuban heritage remained.

Stevi Lambert, Steve’s daughter, owns the cigar lounge.

“We’re thrilled at how it’s going,” she said. “We’re getting a lot of people from out of town, especially during ROMP.

“Business is steady. People come in to smoke, drink and watch sports on TV. It’s a fun business.”

She started smoking cigars four or five months ago in preparation for running the business.

“The other night we had five women in smoking cigars and drinking wine,” Stevi Lambert said. “And we see a lot of couples. We’re going to start having Ladies Night.”

In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimated that 12.2 million Americans — 4.5% of the adult population — were cigar smokers.

And, it said, 1.9% of cigar smokers are women.

The website truthinitiative.org says, “Since 2000, total cigarette consumption rates among Americans have declined 38.7%, while consumption rates of cigars have increased dramatically — 85.2%.”

“Cigars are an affordable luxury,” Steve Lambert said.

$100,000 worth of cigarsDanos has a 100-square-foot walk-in humidor with more than $100,000 worth of cigars, Steve Lambert said.

“It’s massive,” he said. “Our cigars are fresh. We take care of them like babies.”

The humidor room stays at 66% to 68% humidity with a floor made of Spanish cedar, which he said enhances the flavor.

Stevi Lambert said Danos has a growing selection of bourbons.

“We’re having a once-a-week special pairings of cigars with bourbon, offering 10% off on both,” she said. “And we’re selling sampler packs of four to five cigars.”

Steve Lambert said Danos will be serving Cuban cuisine soon.

And there are already plans for an expansion in about a year.

There’s a large screen TV for watching sports and leather chairs with phone chargers.

“People come here to relax and meet other people,” Steve Lambert said. “It’s about community.”

“COVID has devastated a lot of businesses, but it’s boosted premium cigar sales by 15% to 20% because people have been working from home.”

An aroma of cigars hangs in the air.

But Lambert said, “We have two smoke eaters that filter the air every four minutes.”

And he said he wants to bring a little taste of Cuba to Owensboro.

“I’ve been to Cuba,” he said. “The people there are wonderful. I love them.”

Padron, Lambert said, is the No. 1 seller of premium cigars in America. They sell for $38.50 each.

“They aren’t taking new accounts,” he said, “but I got the owner’s cell phone number and called him. He liked what we’re doing and let us become a new account. We’re honored to have an account with them.”

Stevi Lambert had the same success with Aganorsa Leaf Cigars in Nicaragua.

They weren’t taking new accounts either, she said, “but I reached out to them, and they called me back. They took us.”

Stevi Lambert’s personal favorite is ACID cigars, made in Nicaragua.

“They have a sweet taste and burn very well,” she said.

“There’s a lot of pride in these products,” Steve Lambert said. “Every premium cigar is hand-made, not mass produced. They’re works of art. Twenty-two people are involved with the making of each cigar, from planting the seeds to handing you the cigar. It’s a brotherhood and sisterhood.”

Danos Cigar Lounge’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

