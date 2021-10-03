Kentucky gets marquee victory, defeats No. 10 Florida 20-13 in Lexington
For the first time since 1986, Kentucky football defeated Florida in Lexington. Fans rushed Kroger Field as the score of 20-13 went final. “I'd like to start by saying thank you to the BBN. That's for you,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “They really showed up in a big, big way today and had an impact on the game. They affected the football game in a very positive way. I really can't thank you enough.”www.kykernel.com
