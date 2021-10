Due to ongoing drought conditions and low water levels at Fallen Leaf Lake causing dry conditions in Taylor Creek, the Fall Fish Festival will be canceled this year. With low water flow in Taylor Creek, it is expected that the Kokanee salmon will not spawn in the creek this year. However, the Kokanee have been known to find other creeks to swim up and spawn in and are known to return to Taylor Creek the following year when conditions allow.

