Protests

Specialty Foods Group employees stage protest Saturday

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

A group of Specialty Foods Group LLC production employees staged a brief protest Saturday morning.

About 50 workers began congregating just inside the factory’s gate at 8 a.m., with one employee holding a sign that read “all employees matter.”

John Allen, an eight-year company employee, said that while union truck drivers and maintenance workers received a $2 or $3 raise, union production workers did not receive anything.

The protest lasted about 10 minutes, until a man Allen said was the plant’s head union steward, spoke to the crowd and said the protest was not a union-authorized strike and employees must return back inside the plant.

“The main purpose of it was to protest that we matter too,” Allen said. “It should be fair, and it is not being done fairly. That is what we are all upset about.”

The employees are represented by United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 227.

Kevin Clark, Specialty Foods Group LLC HR representative, said the company had no comment Saturday.

