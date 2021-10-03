Walnut Grove Subdivision wins state award for single-family home developments
NeighborWorks Home Solutions was honored by the Iowa Finance Authority recently for its development of the Walnut Grove Subdivision. The nonprofit organization oversaw the construction of 14 single-family dwellings on the former site of Walnut Grove Elementary School at 2920 Ave. J. The work was accomplished with the help of Iowa Western Community College construction technology students — including about a half-dozen Council Bluffs high school students studying construction technology at Iowa Western — and several private contractors.nonpareilonline.com
