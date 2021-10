The stalemate means Stuart Baxter’s Amakhosi side have managed only one win from their five league outings this term, having lost two and drawn two. 10-man Kaizer Chiefs could only manage a 0-0 league draw against bottom-of-the-table Marumo Gallants, who also had a man sent off, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday as their poor run continues.

