South African travel agencies report a surge in reservations for travel to and from Britain on Friday ahead of the country being removed from the U.K.'s COVID-19 red list next week.Some companies said they were being overwhelmed by the number of people looking to travel since the British government announced it will lift restrictions on travelers arriving from 47 countries, including South Africa. The change will come into effect on Monday. The decision to keep South Africa on the red list had been criticized by the country's government, tourism operators and scientists, leading to a series of discussions between...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO