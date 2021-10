So, this is the scenario that Major League Baseball dreamed about when it scheduled all the games on the last day of the regular season for 3 p.m. Eastern. A four-way tie for the two American League wild card spots remains possible, thanks to Mitch Haniger’s late-night heroics for the Mariners less than 15 hours before the game that will decide whether it means anything.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO