Final Mr. Sakurai Presents Smash Ultimate Presentation Will Be 40 Minutes Long

We’re just days away from the last Masahiro Sakurai reveal for Smash Ultimate, and when that’s it, that’s it. While there could be an opportunity for a surprise announcement of another pass, or even another DLC character down the line, Sakurai has made it clear that this is the end of the line for Smash Ultimate. Once the final character is out, we really have no clue what to expect from Smash Bros. as a whole. I mean, Nintendo is going to do something with it eventually, it makes way too much money, but the jury is out on what Sakurai will be working on next, or when he’ll even retire.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO