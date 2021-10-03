CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Mr. Sakurai Presents Smash Ultimate Presentation Will Be 40 Minutes Long

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has shared some new details about the upcoming final installment of Mr. Sakurai Presents for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. As stated on the game’s official Twitter, the presentation will be about 40 minutes long, about the same length as previous installments in the series. In addition to revealing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s final DLC fighter, it will also reveal the DLC’s release date.

