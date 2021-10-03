Fourth down conversions lift ECU to big win over Tulane

The Pirates have been playing well as of late, capturing victories against Marshall and Charleston Southern the past two weeks. Their 2-2 record places them squarely in the center of the American standings entering conference play, which is not a bad place to be with Tulane coming to town for homecoming on Saturday. Tulane has been an inconsistent team thus far, and their 1-3 record isn’t reflective of all the talent they have on that team. They battled Oklahoma to the end in Week One, losing 40-35. Then, they dominated Morgan State, 69-20. They were then blown out 61-21 by Ole Miss. They’re coming off a close loss to UAB and will be eager to get back in the win column. Despite the back-to-back wins, there is still a lot the Pirates can improve on. They always seem to play well in the first half, then lose some of their momentum in the later parts of the game. They’ll need to play a complete game on Saturday if they want to start off conference play 1-0. Here’s five players the Pirates need to keep an eye on.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO