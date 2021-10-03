CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As California eviction moratorium ends, state gives troubled homeowners guidance

By Press Release
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OAKLAND, CA – Following the expiration of the statewide eviction moratorium, California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert reminding California’s tenants and homeowners of their rights and protections under California law. Attorney General Bonta provides the following information to help Californians understand the protections in place as of October 1, 2021, to help prevent evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic. More information and resources can be found at: https://oag.ca.gov/consumers/covid-19. In addition, certain jurisdictions in the state have local laws in place to protect tenants from eviction. Californians should check what rules are in place where they live.

