As California eviction moratorium ends, state gives troubled homeowners guidance

The Governor’s moratorium on residential evictions, due to COVID-19 reasons, is set to expire on September 30th, but renters should not fear as long as they apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program authorized by AB 832 and signed into law by Governor Newsom on June 28, 2021. The rental assistance program will cover 100% of any past due amount if the cause was COVID-19 related. For example, if your job was eliminated, you had reduced hours, or you had to stay home to take care of a child during the COVID-19 pandemic, then you might qualify for the rental assistance program.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO