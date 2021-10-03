CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Cincinnati 0-1 Red Bulls: late Gutman goal seals third straight road win

By Once a Metro
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs captain Sean Davis said after the game, the New York Red Bulls seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. A second half finish by birthday boy Andrew Gutman was enough to give New York a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. It marks the team’s third straight road victory and extends their unbeaten streak to five games. After a grueling seven games in twenty-one days, Gerhard Struber’s team now sits 9th in the conference and five points out of the final playoff spot.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Fernandez, Coronel help Red Bulls beat NYCFC 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored a goal, Carlos Miguel Coronel had four saves and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0. Kyle Duncan slipped an entry pass between the legs of a defender to the center of the area where Fernandez put away a first-timer to give the Red Bulls (8-11-6) a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute. Coronel has nine shutouts this season. New York City (11-9-6) has just one win in its last six games.
MLS
nycfc.com

Match Recap | NYCFC 0-1 Red Bulls

New York City FC were back in the Bronx for the second Hudson River Derby of the season. The visitors took the lead in the 43rd minute through Omir Fernandez. Despite a spirited effort from the home side, they were denied by a combination of good goalkeeping and wayward finishing.
MLS
chatsports.com

City 0-1 Red Bulls: Fernandez is hometown hero in The Bronx

There’s still a ways to go, but in a matter of eight days the mood around the New York Red Bulls season has taken a 180. Bronx native Omir Fernandez buried a Kyle Duncan cutback in the first half to give the Red Bulls an emotional 1-0 derby victory over cross-town rivals New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. With three positive results in a row for Gerhard Struber’s Red Bulls, Fernandez’s second goal of the year appears to turn the page on the team’s nightmare late summer form. The Red Bulls still sit seven points out of the final playoff spot, but with games in hand, a little over a month left to play, and a recovered confidence.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
chatsports.com

Homers galore power Cincinnati Reds to 13-1 win over Pirates

I know I say something like this every year. I’ve been lucky to say something like this every year. Still, it once again seems like just minutes ago that the Cincinnati Reds packed GABP for Opening Day, the blustery April breeze off the Ohio River making us all wonder just how much it stings to hit a 96 mph fastball in that kind of cool while the beers made us feel all warm and cozy inside.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Gutman
Person
Frankie Amaya
Person
Omir Fernandez
Person
Patryk Klimala
Person
Gerhard Struber
Torrington Telegram

Blazers win third straight

UPTON – The Torrington High School football team won its third straight game Friday night with a 24-14 win over the Upton-Sundance Patriots. After the Patriots took a 7-0 lead, the Beau Bivens to Kieser Wolfe connection tied the game at up at seven in the first quarter. “We were...
TORRINGTON, WY
chatsports.com

Reading 1-0 Middlesbrough: Alen Halilovic wins it with first goal for Royals

Reading midfielder Alen Halilovic got the only goal - his first for the club - as the Royals beat Middlesbrough. Boro were out of luck as they were undone only by a fortuitous deflection and then had Matt Crooks very harshly sent off four minutes from time for an innocuous sliding challenge on home keeper Luke Southwood.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Cincinnati#Seals#The New York Red Bulls#Struber
newportvermontdailyexpress.com

Falcons Defeat Milton 1-0 For Third Win of the Year

NEWPORT–The North Country field hockey team welcomed in the Milton Yellowjackets on a sunny but brisk Tuesday afternoon. North Country hadn’t been in a game since they traveled to take on MVU on the 16th, a game they won. The Falcons would control play for most of the game, with...
MILTON, VT
WRAL News

Bulls earn tenth straight win, inch closer to 'Final Stretch' title with 2-1 victory

NORFOLK, Va. – Bulls relievers Brian Moran, Phoenix Sanders, Cody Reed, Colby White and Shawn Armstrong combined for four-plus perfect innings in support of starting pitcher Tobias Myers, while first baseman Jordan Luplow drove in a run and scored the winning run in as Durham won their tenth straight game with a 2-1 extra-inning victory over the Norfolk Tides on Friday evening at Harbor Park.
NORFOLK, VA
ESPN

Gutman leads Red Bulls past Cincinnati by scoring winner vs. former club

Andrew Gutman scored in the 73rd minute against his former team, and the visiting New York Red Bulls extended their unbeaten run to five straight matches with Saturday night's 1-0 win over reeling FC Cincinnati. Gutman, who made 29 appearances for FCC from 2019-20, got behind the defense and delivered...
MLS
jerseysportingnews.com

Gutman's Birthday Goal beats FC Cincinnati

The New York Red Bulls are on a roll during this current unbeaten streak as they go five games without a loss They headed to the Queen City in Cincinnati, Ohio as they battled for a one goal to nil victory over last-place FC Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium. The...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
lmcbobcats.com

Brown’s game-winning goal lifts Men’s Soccer past Emmanuel for fifth straight, 1-0

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. – Tamino Brown scored his second goal of the season, off an assist by Zach Aversano, with just under eight minutes remaining in the contest to lift the Lees-McRae men's soccer team to a thrilling 1-0 win over Emmanuel to extend their winning streak to five games. This is the longest winning streak for the men's soccer program since 2017.
FRANKLIN SPRINGS, GA
FOX Sports

Late goals secure Chelsea 3-1 win over Southampton in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell sent Chelsea to the top of the Premier League after a 3-1 win over 10-man Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. James Ward-Prowse scored an equalizer for Southampton from the penalty spot only to be sent off in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
marquettewire.org

Block scores first goal of season in Marquette’s third straight win

For the first time since 2017, the Marquette women’s soccer team earned its first three-game winning streak in BIG EAST play Sunday afternoon defeating the Seton Hall Pirates 1-0. “They’re (Seton Hall) a good team. They’re welled coached. I really respect their coach and what she’s trying to do,” Marquette...
MARQUETTE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy