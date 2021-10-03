Cincinnati 0-1 Red Bulls: late Gutman goal seals third straight road win
As captain Sean Davis said after the game, the New York Red Bulls seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. A second half finish by birthday boy Andrew Gutman was enough to give New York a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. It marks the team’s third straight road victory and extends their unbeaten streak to five games. After a grueling seven games in twenty-one days, Gerhard Struber’s team now sits 9th in the conference and five points out of the final playoff spot.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0