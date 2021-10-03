California oil spill in Pacific extends for miles, expected to hit beaches: reports

A large oil spill in the Pacific off the coast of California stretched for miles Saturday and was expected to reach some beaches in Southern California, according to reports. About 3,000 barrels of crude oil was estimated to have spilled from Platform Elly, KCBS-TV of Los Angeles reported. The offshore rig is operated by Beta Offshore, a Long Beach, California-based unit of Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp., according to the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.