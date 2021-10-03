CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

DIGITAL SHIFT: Integrating technology and banking solutions to improve your business

slenterprise.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local author recently asked his readers to answer the question, “How would you describe 2020 in just one word?” The responses were mostly expected and all accurate: chaotic, tumultuous, intense and exhausting. One, however, wasn’t as expected: transformative. Considering the adjustments everyone had to make during the pandemic and that many of those adjustments have been permanently integrated into our daily lives, it’s actually a spot-on description of 2020.

slenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
hrbartender.com

10 Activities to Improve Your Business Acumen in 2021

One of the behavioral competencies in the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) competency model is business acumen. Organizations continue to be focused on economic recovery. It should be no surprise that we need to know the business, be able to talk about it, and make decisions to help the business grow.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

3 Things to Consider Before Investing in New Technology for Your Small Business

How hard has it been to find or keep skilled workers lately? If you’re like most professionals I talk with, it’s next to impossible. Even if we weren’t contending with a global health crisis, there never seems to be enough people available to get the job done. Now that you need twice as many people to keep up with the workload, all you’re worried about is getting it done with half the workforce you had before, right?
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Banking#Mobile Banking#Online Banking#Private Banking#Digital Banking#Automated Clearing House
Pizza Marketplace

Are digital menu boards right for your business?

A digital menu board is an electronic screen that displays your menu items, products, or services. It can include everything from photos and text to graphs and rotating imagery. In the past few years, digital menus have become more popular in restaurants and other businesses for their ease of use and dynamic nature.
SMALL BUSINESS
Beta News

Why improved digital solutions sit at the heart of a successful office

The pandemic has changed a lot for businesses, whether that’s their customers’ buying behavior or product demands. One of the biggest challenges for many businesses was the shift to home working. In March 2020, companies who hadn’t already implemented dedicated digital solutions scrabbled to adapt. Digital transformation was accelerated -- McKinsey found that businesses sped up their digitization by three to four years.
TECHNOLOGY
readwrite.com

5 Ways to Improve Your Business Through Data Center Marketing Strategy

Data centers are the core of every business. They are there to handle and organize all incoming and outgoing information. No matter what business you are into, you must have a data center. But do you know that you can improve your business through a data center marketing strategy?. Data...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Forbes

4 Ways Diversity Can (And Will) Immediately Improve Your Business

We’ve all heard of businesses that have implemented diversity training or inclusion initiatives. This is true for businesses of all shapes and sizes, regardless of whether you’re managing a small team or standing at the helm of a massive, global brand. Maybe they threw culture parties or invited guest speakers....
SMALL BUSINESS
atlanticcitynews.net

3 Ways to Improve Your ERP Environment with Flexible Integration

Choose to go ahead with flexible integration of your ERP and other systems, and you'll easily see that the environment of synchronized data warehouses and your sources of truth looks very different from the reality you were living in before. In fact, when you remember the state of confusion and isolation that used to be true for your siloed information, you'll only see a comparably unfortunate state of affairs that many tragic companies and struggling teams still exist within.
COMPUTERS
Thrive Global

Do Crucial Phases to Positively Shift Your Business to the Cloud?

A thorough examination of an organization’s information technology infrastructures is a good place to start when considering cloud computing platforms. Companies will only be able to achieve the dependability and performance they need in a cloud environment if their architecture – which includes computing, network, data center, power, and storage resources – is aligned with the applications they are developing.
TECHNOLOGY
muncievoice.com

Looking Beyond Your Business Space for Improvements

When we think about creating the best business possible, most of us look inside to get things right. This certainly makes sense considering that even small changes like office renovation, play perhaps the most obvious role in creating a company that everyone loves. But, more and more business owners are also starting to realize that the true staying value of a company might also rest in what’s going on outside.
SMALL BUSINESS
International Business Times

This Digital Banking Platform Goes the Extra Mile to Improve Your Financial Life

The financial lives of Americans have undergone massive changes since the pandemic-induced mass unemployment and recession. As the harrowing circumstances compelled us to become more financially aware, many worked towards reducing their monthly budget, creating multiple channels of income, and seeking financial advice for smart investment moves. Although these steps...
TECHNOLOGY
hbr.org

Why Your Business Needs a Connected Enterprise Planning Solution

Why Your Business Needs a Connected Enterprise Planning Solution. Since the pandemic kicked the speed of business forecasting and decision making into overdrive, replanning and forecasting have become an everyday necessity. Relying on siloed departments to create siloed plans isn’t good enough anymore. C-suite leaders need insight into holistic plans and forecasts across the business.
ECONOMY
slenterprise.com

Focus: Banking & Finance

DIGITAL SHIFT: Integrating technology and banking solutions to improve your business. A local author recently asked his readers to answer the question, “How would you describe 2020 in just one word?” The responses were mostly expected and all accurate: chaotic, tumultuous, intense and exhausting. One, however, wasn’t as expected: transformative. Considering the adjustments everyone had to make during the pandemic and that many of those adjustments have been permanently integrated into our daily lives, it’s actually a spot-on description of 2020.
ECONOMY
smallbiztrends.com

10 Tips for Improving and Promoting Your Small Business Website

There are so many factors that go into creating an effective small business website. From your design to promotion methods, the work never ends. If you’re looking to improve your company’s online home, read these tips from members of the online small biz community. Understand These Web Design Statistics. Businesses...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy