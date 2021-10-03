DIGITAL SHIFT: Integrating technology and banking solutions to improve your business

How hard has it been to find or keep skilled workers lately? If you’re like most professionals I talk with, it’s next to impossible. Even if we weren’t contending with a global health crisis, there never seems to be enough people available to get the job done. Now that you need twice as many people to keep up with the workload, all you’re worried about is getting it done with half the workforce you had before, right?

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO