This weekend begins the month where all things spooky, creepy, and eerie become the coolest and most utilized to add excitement to different events. Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays in the country, and with its return come the Halloween events. This October 30th, there will be the return of the annual Tricks, Treats, & Tacos event at the Battle Creek Harley-Davison 5738 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek, MI. This year they've got a lot in store.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO