Banks are accelerating their work to advance economic inclusion

slenterprise.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the year 2020 laid bare the lingering effects of racial and structural inequalities among Americans of color, the good news is that businesses spanning many industries are taking action to foster greater economic inclusion for people on all rungs of the economic ladder. Because of the unique role banks play as financial intermediaries between savers and borrowers, the actions the banking industry is taking right now in response to our collective recognition of racial and financial inequality will make lasting and impactful changes for the future of our country and the state of Utah.

