It was around 2015 when Expedient found itself ready for a change. The cloud and data center infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider had started to get what Shawn McGorry, the company’s president and CEO, called its cadence, distinguishing itself from the market’s hybrid cloud and managed service provider crowd. The opportunity to expand was there, which would require more capital to leverage. So, the Expedient management team approached Landmark Media Enterprises, which held the company, and pitched it on the idea that conditions were great for the investors to monetize Expedient for a solid return on their 14 years of support. It was also a good market for the business to bring new capital and a longer-term vision into the equation.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO